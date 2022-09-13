Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,120 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

IWF stock traded down $8.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.67. 80,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,281. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.