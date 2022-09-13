Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 349 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $18.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.10. The stock had a trading volume of 80,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.68. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

