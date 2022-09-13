Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 321,274 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $2,405,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 293,731 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 171,113 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 215,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 73,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.2 %

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. 170,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,906. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

