Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,555,000 after purchasing an additional 550,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 311,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,114,000 after buying an additional 71,215 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of RF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 215,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,669. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

