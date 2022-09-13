Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.90. 6,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,893. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.42 and a 200 day moving average of $195.09.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.