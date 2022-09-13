Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 57,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 5,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.72.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

