Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.17. 64,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

