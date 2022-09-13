Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 971 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. 2,224,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,068,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

