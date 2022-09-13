Western Standard LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for approximately 5.8% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Lamb Weston by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.01. 23,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,747. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

