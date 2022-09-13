Western Standard LLC Purchases New Shares in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Puma Biotechnology comprises about 0.3% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Western Standard LLC owned 0.31% of Puma Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 175,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,820,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 188,923 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,424,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 306,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 557,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 304,475 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBYI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 11,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,917. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $71,873.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,858 shares in the company, valued at $194,745.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,423 shares of company stock worth $259,897 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBYI. StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

