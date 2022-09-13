Western Standard LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Western Standard LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the quarter. American Woodmark accounts for about 3.9% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.53% of American Woodmark worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Woodmark by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,660.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,660.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $76.36.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.42. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

American Woodmark Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

