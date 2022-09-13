WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
WhereverTV Broadcasting Price Performance
Shares of TVTV stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
About WhereverTV Broadcasting
