WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Price Performance

Shares of TVTV stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Get WhereverTV Broadcasting alerts:

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions).

Receive News & Ratings for WhereverTV Broadcasting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhereverTV Broadcasting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.