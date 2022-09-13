WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

WHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $317.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.20.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 127.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth $158,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Stories

