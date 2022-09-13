WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.
WHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.
WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance
Shares of WHF stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $317.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.20.
WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth $158,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.