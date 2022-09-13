Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $30.41 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,431 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $30,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 55,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 186,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 40,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 81,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 36,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

IJR stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.55. 247,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,468. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.59.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

