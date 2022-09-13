WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.01. 21,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 6,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYB. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period.

