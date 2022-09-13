WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Down 33% Over Last Week

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

