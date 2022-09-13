W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) vs. Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Head-To-Head Comparison

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and Carbon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $558.01 million 1.79 -$41.48 million $0.90 7.74 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than W&T Offshore.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

51.1% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 17.26% -102.77% 18.05% Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for W&T Offshore and Carbon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore currently has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.52%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

