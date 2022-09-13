Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.25.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

