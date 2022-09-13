Xiaobin Liu Sells 20,000 Shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $77,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,886.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gulf Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

Gulf Resources stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.25. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

