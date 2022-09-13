Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

