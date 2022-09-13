Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $977.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 29.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

