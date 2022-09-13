Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.57.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Xponential Fitness Stock Performance
NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $977.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
