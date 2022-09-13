Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $146,243.53 and approximately $54,949.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00819704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014811 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. The official website for Yield Protocol is yieldprotocol.org. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds.”

