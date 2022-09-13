Zano Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.22 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002256 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $53,502.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00138553 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00260625 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00049882 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005271 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,368,830 coins and its circulating supply is 11,339,330 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

