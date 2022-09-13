ZEON Price Reaches $0.0093 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $282.82 million and approximately $272,938.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,201.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00055220 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00065289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005397 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00075523 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

