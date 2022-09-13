ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,476 shares during the period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up about 1.3% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $15,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZIM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. 120,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $4.75 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 56.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

