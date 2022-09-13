Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.58.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $5.22 on Tuesday, hitting $78.86. 4,351,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $291.88. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $385,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 111.6% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.