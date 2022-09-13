Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.63.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.58. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

