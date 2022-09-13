Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $215.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.63.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $193.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average of $179.58. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $724,624.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.