Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.82 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Zuora Trading Down 8.1 %

ZUO traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,771. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 in the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Zuora by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 7.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zuora by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

