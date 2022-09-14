13,010 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by ESG Planning

ESG Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of ESG Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.06. 78,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,191,638. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

