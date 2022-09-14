1,503 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Bought by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Sempra Trading Up 2.1 %

SRE stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.49. 5,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.11. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.