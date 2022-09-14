16,014 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $242.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,727. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.19 and its 200 day moving average is $248.98.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

