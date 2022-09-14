167,555 Shares in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Purchased by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth about $34,829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367,262 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 146,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

AEA-Bridges Impact Stock Performance

Shares of IMPX opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

About AEA-Bridges Impact

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.