18,000 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.27. 15,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $136.15.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

