1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $20.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONEM. Barclays cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

1Life Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $8,189,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

