229,950 Shares in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 229,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.21% of Chuy’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 729.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $437.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

