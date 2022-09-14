5,713 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,713 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $32.34. 236,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,629,500. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

