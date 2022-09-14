70,000 Shares in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU) Purchased by Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,583,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $4,552,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,036,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,509,000.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPCMU opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

