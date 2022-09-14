71,609 Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Cutera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 7,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,249. The company has a market capitalization of $989.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About Cutera

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.