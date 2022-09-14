8,466 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.27. 3,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,220. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

