9,328 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Reynolds Investment Management Inc.

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $92.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,459. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.