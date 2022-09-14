9,348 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Purchased by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE VVV traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,661. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.