9,605 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. 47,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701,849. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

