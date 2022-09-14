A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.73

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.73 and last traded at $52.26, with a volume of 61932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

