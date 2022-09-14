Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Gap Down to $109.29

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.29, but opened at $106.10. Abbott Laboratories shares last traded at $105.84, with a volume of 20,885 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

The company has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average is $112.43.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $3,068,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

