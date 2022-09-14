Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

JEQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,185. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

