Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance
JEQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,185. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
Featured Stories
