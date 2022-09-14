Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.35. 97,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,869. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

