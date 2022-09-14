ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 2.5 %

AEY opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.48. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

