Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €2.62 ($2.67) and last traded at €2.56 ($2.61). 429,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.48 ($2.53).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group set a €11.10 ($11.33) price target on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Adler Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €3.30 and its 200-day moving average is €6.64. The stock has a market cap of $300.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

