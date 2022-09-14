Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $85,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,044,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 77,547 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 343,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,641 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE T opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

